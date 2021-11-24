EFCC places Gov Obiano on watchlist

In a letter dated November 15, 2021, and addressed to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the EFCC requested the service to place the governor on watchlist.

The commission also asked the service to inform it anytime Obiano is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of entry and exit.

This is coming four months before Obiano is expected to leave office as governor.

The governor is expected to hand over in March 2022.

It is not clear why the EFCC placed Obiano on its watchlist, but according to reports, the move is an indication that the agency may have been discreetly investigating the governor.

It is reported that the commission might have been hinted that the governor plans to escape after handing over power to his successor, Prof Charles Soludo.

It would be recalled that in September, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra asked the EFCC to probe the finances of the state.