EFCC aiding corruption, crimes in Nigeria - Oba of Benin

Nurudeen Shotayo

The monarch expressed dissatisfaction over how the EFCC bungled corruption cases involving some former palace officials.

The monarch made the allegations when the new Benin Zonal Director of EFCC, Effa Okim, visited him at his palace on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Narrating a case involving some unnamed former palace officials, the revered Oba recalled how the accused were left off the hook despite hard evidence presented against them by the palace.

The officials, who were arrested for fraud and handed over to EFCC in Benin for investigation and prosecution, were later released after come EFCC operatives allegedly mishandled the case, the monarch claimed.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.
Oba of Benin expressed shock that the anti-graft commission investigators allegedly swept the damning evidence of fraud against the unnamed palace officials under the rug.

He tasked the EFCC to fight crime without fear or favour while pointing out the grey areas that exist in their operations.

“No matter how much you try to support the EFFC from the palace, It is very difficult because they seem to listen to other parties. What I have been told is that they take instructions from the highest bidder.

“You know that I have been known for speaking the truth. I was not happy about certain things that happened with your predecessor.

“We get news from everywhere. We try to assist the EFCC. I even wrote a letter to the then-chairman who was removed from office.

ALSO READ: EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner

“I even sent an emissary to talk to him regarding certain elements in Edo State, particularly the palace.

“How can EFCC operatives, especially, the lady who handled the case I cited earlier behave like that? If I was asked to comment on her performance, I would score her zero. I do not know if she was doing an EFCC job or just dancing to the tunes of people who were giving her money.

“At the time we were trying to assist EFCC, the report we kept getting was negative and I was not happy about it,” Oba Ewuare II added.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]
However, the monarch said the newly appointed Chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede, is destined for greatness if he continues to demonstrate fidelity to his duties.

He assured the state government of the palace's readiness to support it in addressing social inequality and reducing social vices.

For his part, Okim, who spoke earlier, appealed for the Oba's support on advocacy against financial crimes in Edo, noting that the South-South state is ranking behind Lagos in the financial crime index in the country.

Recalling the historical ties between his state of origin, Cross River and Edo State, he solicited prayers and royal blessings to enable him to discharge his duties diligently.

