EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner

The commission recovered the funds from a convicted internet fraudster, Hakeem Olanrewaju, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment for identity theft and impersonation.

On August 15, 2023, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, pronounced Olanrewaju guilty and ordered that the money recovered from him be restituted to his victim in the United States of America.

The development was revealed in a statement by the Spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, the acting Director, Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, Michael Wetkas, restated the anti-graft body's commitment to combating crimes and restoring sanity to the nation.

“We are delighted to be handing over this proceeds of crime today.

“The EFCC is willing and always ready to do more,” Oyewale quoted Wetkas as saying.

FBI lauds collaboration with EFCC

For his part, the FBI Legal Attaché, Charles Smith, said the collaborative efforts between the bureau and the EFCC led to the recovery of the funds.

“This type of crime cripples businesses in the US, and for them to recover the money within one to two years gives hope to the affected companies and brings some level of justice, even if not all subjects have been identified.

“We hope our relationship continues and fosters a more cohesive partnership between the two agencies. If there’s anything the FBI can do to support this investigation, we will do so.