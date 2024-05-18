ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner

Nurudeen Shotayo

An Ikoyi court had ordered that the money, recovered from a fraudster convicted for identity theft and impersonation, be restituted to his victim in the U.S.

EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner [Twitter:@officialEFCC]
EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner [Twitter:@officialEFCC]

Recommended articles

The commission recovered the funds from a convicted internet fraudster, Hakeem Olanrewaju, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment for identity theft and impersonation.

On August 15, 2023, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, pronounced Olanrewaju guilty and ordered that the money recovered from him be restituted to his victim in the United States of America.

The development was revealed in a statement by the Spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, the acting Director, Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, Michael Wetkas, restated the anti-graft body's commitment to combating crimes and restoring sanity to the nation.

ALSO READ: Cryptocurrency traders unknowingly funneling funds to terrorists - EFCC boss

“We are delighted to be handing over this proceeds of crime today.

“The EFCC is willing and always ready to do more,” Oyewale quoted Wetkas as saying.

EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner [Twitter:@officialEFCC]
EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner [Twitter:@officialEFCC] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, the FBI Legal Attaché, Charles Smith, said the collaborative efforts between the bureau and the EFCC led to the recovery of the funds.

“This type of crime cripples businesses in the US, and for them to recover the money within one to two years gives hope to the affected companies and brings some level of justice, even if not all subjects have been identified.

“We hope our relationship continues and fosters a more cohesive partnership between the two agencies. If there’s anything the FBI can do to support this investigation, we will do so.

“We appreciate this on behalf of the FBI and thank the EFCC,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dividends of democracy will go round in Oyo State – Makinde

Dividends of democracy will go round in Oyo State – Makinde

First Lady wants Air Force officers’ wives to prioritise their mental health

First Lady wants Air Force officers’ wives to prioritise their mental health

We’ve reduced banditry in Katsina by 70% – Gov Radda

We’ve reduced banditry in Katsina by 70% – Gov Radda

EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner

EFCC hands over $22k seized from Lagos fraudster to FBI for transfer to owner

Nigeria collapsed the day Tinubu removed petrol subsidy - Babachir Lawal

Nigeria collapsed the day Tinubu removed petrol subsidy - Babachir Lawal

Nigeria will not import one drop of petrol by June - Dangote

Nigeria will not import one drop of petrol by June - Dangote

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen.Solomon Adeola (Yayi). [DCConnect]

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids