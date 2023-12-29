Edo govt empowers 2,078 farmers with irrigation facilities

Stephen Idehenre, the state commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, flagged off the distribution of the equipment on Friday to the benefiting farmers in Benin.

Idehenre said that the effort was part of Nigeria’s COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES).

He said the facilities were jointly funded by the World Bank, and the federal and Edo state governments and distributed under the FADAMA Edo CARES window.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the distribution of the irrigation equipment and agricultural assets was geared towards supporting irrigation and all-round farming in the state.

The commissioner also disclosed that a total of 1,832 farmers had earlier benefited from the same programme in the state.

Idehenre said 14 persons were empowered with Solar Irrigation Pump, 436 persons were given 218 pumps while some poultry farmers from Ooredoo, Egor, Ikpoba Okha and Uhunmwonde local governments benefitted from feather-picking machines.

Earlier, Edward Izevbigie, Edo State Coordinator of the FADAMA project, congratulated the beneficiaries, however, urged them to make use of the facilities to improve their farming activities as well as their financial well-being.

In an interview, some of the beneficiaries, including Kanabe Ahmed, tomato farmer, and John Imohimi, a poultry farmer, commended the federal and state governments for the empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT