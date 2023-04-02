The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ebonyi boxing fans hail Anthony Joshua over come-back win

News Agency Of Nigeria

An amateur boxer in the old Enugu sports council advised Joshua to get more preparatory bouts before seeking potential title bouts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian-born Briton, at the 02 arena in London, beat the hard-fighting Franklin on a unanimous points decision of 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111.

The victory thus becomes Joshua’s first since losing to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk on Sept. 25, 2021, in London and also the rematch on Aug. 20, 2022, in Saudi Arabia.

Ikechukwu Itumo, Boxing Head Coach of the Ebonyi Sports Council, congratulated Joshua for the victory, noting that it will relaunch him into mainstream heavyweight boxing.

“This victory will surely keep his heavyweight career on track and throw up potential clashes with the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, among others.

“It will also bring a new lease into world boxing-title challenges with possibilities of more mouth-watering bouts,” he said.

Jeffery Diobi, an amateur boxer in the old Enugu sports council, advised Joshua to get more preparatory bouts before seeking potential title bouts.

“The long period of inactivity showed in the clash with Jermaine as he is still far from the old Joshua we know.

“He should use such fights to prepare adequately and attain the physical and mental conditions required for title bouts,” he said.

Chief Alain Maduakolam, an Estate Developer and Boxing Buff, however, expressed delight with the improvements from Joshua at the 02 arena.

“I watched the bout and noticed that despite being taken to the distance by Franklin, Joshua was consistently on the ascendancy as the rounds progressed.

“He also battled tenaciously with improved left jabs despite blood trickling from his nose in the second stanza,” he said.

Oluchi Nwankwo, a student and a Joshua fan, urged the boxer to remain focussed on returning to his best form.

“I have absolute confidence in ‘AJ’ emerging the best again despite past setbacks,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

