DSS says it has no reason to kill Chike Akunyili

He was killed by unknown gunmen at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

There have been numerous reports pointing fingers at groups that could have been responsible for the murder, including a video clip on social media blaming DSS.

The secret police's spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Thursday, September 30, 2021 that the allegation is illogical.

"There was no basis for the DSS to kill the Medical Doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents. The Service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law," he said.

He warned Nigerians to be cautious about false narratives designed to paint the DSS in bad light.

He assured the public that the agency is working with others to track down those responsible for the breakdown of law and order in the country.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has similarly dismissed allegations that its members were responsible for Akunyili's murder.

"Agents are doing this to paint IPOB black in the face of support and encouragement we are getting from our people," the separatist group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said.

In his assessment of the incident, Anambra governor, Willie Obiano, said the attackers are not from the state, but are invaders who want to spread terror, intimidation, and tyranny.