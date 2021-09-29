Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Akunyili was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on the evening of Tuesday, September 28.

Unconfirmed reports say the perpetrators were members of the outlawed and separatist Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) who were enforcing a sit-at-home and election boycott directive in the state.

This writer is yet to independently verify this bit of information.

Akunyili was reportedly returning from an event to honour his late wife, Dora, who passed on in 2014.

Dora led the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to global acclaim, from 2001 to 2008.

A source close to the family tells The Nation that Chike was at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) where the late Dora was honoured, hours before he was killed.

“I was with this man yesterday same yesterday at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It was an occasion of University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch event where they honoured late Dora Akunyili.

“He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of 500k to the association.

"He was there with his son, Obum now working with Anambra State government.

“We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles.

“Obum was in a white Hilux while the man was in a big Jeep (I think Prado). God have mercy!” the source says.