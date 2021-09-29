RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'We did not kill Chike Akunyili,' IPOB says

Authors:

Samson Toromade

IPOB says those trying to injure its public image will be dealt with when caught.

Chike Akunyili [Daily Post]
Chike Akunyili [Daily Post]

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late former Minister of Information, Prof. Dora Akunyili.

Recommended articles

He was killed by unknown gunmen at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, with reports blaming IPOB.

The separatist group said in a statement on Wednesday, September 29 that it has no involvement in Akunyili's murder.

"Agents are doing this to paint IPOB black in the face of support and encouragement we are getting from our people," the group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said.

IPOB and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), has been blamed for recent unrest in the southeast region that has led to the death of dozens of civilians and security operatives.

Powerful said on Wednesday those dragging the group's name in the mud are trying to sabotage its goal of seceding the southeast away from Nigeria.

He said those trying to injure the group's public image will be dealt with when caught.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC arrests 24 hawkers of sex enhancing herbal medicines in Sokoto

Health sector unions insist on shutting down hospitals, other healthcare facilities

President Buhari grants approval for 159 new radio, television stations

'We did not kill Chike Akunyili,' IPOB says

FCT leads as NCDC announces 295 new COVID-19 infections

Informants within security agencies worsening insecurity - NSCDC boss

IGP says Police will recruit 20,000 junior officers soon

China says it's ready to help Nigeria reduce poverty

Fashola commends Governor Diri on infrastructure in Bayelsa

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

NYSC asks corps members to get someone to pay ransom when kidnapped

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)

Nigeria is struggling to end open defecation, but a grassroots campaign is trying to change that

Nigeria needs to do a lot of deliberate work to be able to end open defecation