'We did not kill Chike Akunyili,' IPOB says

He was killed by unknown gunmen at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, with reports blaming IPOB.

The separatist group said in a statement on Wednesday, September 29 that it has no involvement in Akunyili's murder.

"Agents are doing this to paint IPOB black in the face of support and encouragement we are getting from our people," the group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said.

IPOB and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), has been blamed for recent unrest in the southeast region that has led to the death of dozens of civilians and security operatives.

Powerful said on Wednesday those dragging the group's name in the mud are trying to sabotage its goal of seceding the southeast away from Nigeria.