Gov Obiano says killers of Chike Akunyili are not from Anambra

Jude Egbas

The governor has placed a N20 million bounty on the heads of those who killed the medical doctor.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State (Punch)
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State (Punch)

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State is convinced that the killers of Dr. Chike Akunyili and at least seven others, at Nkpor, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State this week, are "invaders" from outside the state.

The gruesome murder of the widower of Dora Akunyili, who served Nigeria to international and local acclaim from 2001 to 2013, has sparked outrage, with President Muhammadu Buhari warning afterwards that the perpetrators of the heinous act would face the judgment of man and that of God.

In his assessment of the incident, Obiano said: “I urge all citizens of the state to unite in this fight against all forms of terror, intimidation and tyranny.

"We will not succumb to invaders, as I am convinced that no Anambra son will indulge in this kind of heartlessness.

"I warn all those promoting and participating in these violent attacks to leave our state or pay a high price as we will definitely catch up with them.”

Obiano has placed a N20million bounty on the heads of the murderers of Akunyili.

Much of Nigeria's southeastern region has been subsumed in violent and murderous attacks in recent times, most of whom have been spawned by the militant arm of the separatist and outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB has been enforcing a sit-at-home directive in the southeast region since its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was re-arrested in June.

Gov Obiano says killers of Chike Akunyili are not from Anambra

