Gov Obiano places N20m bounty on Akunyili’s killers

Governor Obiano charges security agencies to speed up efforts to find the attackers.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has placed a N20m bounty on the heads of the murderers of Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late Dora Akunyili, the former minister of Information and Communications.

Akunyili was murdered on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, by gunmen in Anambra.

While condemning the attack on the deceased, the governor called on youths in the state to protect their communities.

The governor also announced a N20 million reward for information on the perpetrators, and urged security agencies to speed up efforts to find the attackers.

Obiano said, “To all citizens of Anambra State and every person living and doing business in our State, I urge you now to join forces with us to confront this common enemy. We cannot condone this savagery for any reason whatsoever.

“I, therefore, call on all our youths in the State to rise up and protect our communities. Traditional rulers, Presidents General, clergymen, vigilante groups, and all leadership structures must now take responsibility and in conjunction with the police, military and other law enforcement agencies, work to restore order immediately.

“To reinforce our commitment and seriousness on this issue, I on behalf of the state government, wish to announce a twenty million naira (N20 million) reward for any useful information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of these heinous attacks on our State. The people behind this must be unmasked and brought to justice.

“I urge all citizens of the state to unite in this fight against all forms of terror, intimidation and tyranny. We will not succumb to invaders as I am convinced that no Anambra son will indulge in this kind of heartlessness. I warn all those promoting and participating in these violent attacks to leave our state or pay a high price as we will definitely catch up with them.”

Obiano condoled with the families of victims and also called on “youths, traditional rulers, presidents-general, clergymen, vigilante groups and all leadership structures” to support the efforts of security agencies to restore peace and order to the state.

