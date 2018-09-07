Pulse.ng logo
Dont shun accident, gunshot victims with no clearance, says police

Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer of the command, gave the advice in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Police confirm 13 persons dead in Borno multiple explosions play Dont shun accident, gunshot victims with no clearance, says police

The Police Command in Borno State on Friday cautioned hospitals in the state against denying medical care to accident or gunshot victims without police clearance.

Okon said that the force would want to correct this erroneous impression of no medical attention for gunshot or accident victims without police clearance.

“The police is stating categorically that no such clearance is needed before accident and gunshot victims are attended to.”

“The Command wishes to restate its respect for the sanctity of human lives and urges all medical facilities that receive such victims to expedite treatment to save their lives.

“However, it is required that cases of gunshots/accidents received by any hospital should, while treatment is ongoing, be immediately reported to the police for follow-up investigation and other necessary actions,”he said.

