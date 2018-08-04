Pulse.ng logo
Go
Dino Melaye apologises to Nigerians for marketing Buhari in 2015

The Senator said he would not have supported Buhari if he had known that things will turn out the way it did.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Dino Melaye has apologised to Nigerians for promoting President Buhari in 2015. play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

Senator Dino Melaye has apologised to Nigerians for promoting President Buhari in 2015.

According to Daily Post, the Senator said if he had known that things will turn out the way it did, he would not have supported the President.

Melaye and some other Senators in the All Progressives Congress (APC) decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently.

According to him, “I regretted being a member of the APC. I apologise to Nigerians for marketing President Muhammadu Buhari at the time I did. If I had the information and physical manifestations that I have now, I wouldn’t have in any way supported his campaign.

“I was the MC of his campaign in all the thirty-six states except Yobe that I did not go to and he himself did not get to Yobe. So, if I have worked closely with him in thirty-five states emceeing his campaigns and being with him throughout that period, I am in a good footing to say that it will be disastrous for Nigeria to engage on this road again.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye is a liability - PDP

“At the time I antagonised the PDP, the reasons why I antagonised the PDP were there and I have no regrets about them. But if you put the APC as it is today and the new PDP that has apologised to Nigerians on the same pedestal, you will see that the satanic manifestations of the APC as presently operational cannot in anyway be compared to the sins of the PDP in times back.”

Dino Melaye also accused the Nigerian police of tormenting his life.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

