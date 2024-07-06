Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

The 82-year-old cleric disclosed this during a sermon at the just concluded Ministers & Workers Conference of RCCG Americas 1, which consists of North, Central and Caribbean.

During the sermon shared on his YouTube page on Friday, July 5, 2024, Adeboye referenced the story of Samson in the Bible as he warned ministers of the gospel to be wary of sexual immorality and the erroneous belief that their ‘anointing’ could help them withstand any temptation.

He stressed that he's still wary of sexual immorality despite his 'anointing' and years in the ministry.

“Somebody says, at your age, why are you still running? I run faster than before because the closer you get to the finishing point, the more careful you must be.

“Some of you can say, ‘Daddy, what are you saying, are you still running?’ I run fast.

“‘With all your anointing?’ Does anointing turn your body to stone? Samson was anointed. Single-handedly, he killed a thousand soldiers. A woman finished him. I hope the boys are listening.

“You can say, ‘Is anybody still interested in an 82-year-old man?’ She is not interested in you but interested in putting an end to all the great works God has done through you.

“You see that woman smiling at you everywhere you go, she is there smiling, and she is not your wife, run,” the cleric said.

Pulse Nigeria

While counselling the youth, Adeboye urged them to be careful of lustful adventures, adding that they should run away from anything that looks like sin.

“And you girls, when you see a boy smiling at you saying, ‘Where have you been all my life? It looks as if the sun has just come out.’

“He is calling you sunshine. By the time he finishes with you, you won’t even know the difference between sunshine and sunset. You may laugh but mark my words.

“I do warn my children, particularly the boys. I said if the devil comes against you, tell the devil to get lost, but when you see a girl smiling at you in a funny way, run because you can’t win the battle.

“Didn’t you read a report that a man committed an offence about 42 years ago, and now his ministry is finished? Anybody who tells you that whatever you do is hidden, it’s hidden until the wind begins to blow.