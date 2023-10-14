MURIC tackles Adeboye over prayers for Israel amid war with Hamas

Hamas launched a surprising attack on Israeli soil in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, 2023, killing over 1,300 people and taking at least 120 others hostage.

In a retaliatory move, Israel launched a continuous bombardment on Gaza, a densely populated Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas, with thousands of airstrikes.

As at the last count, the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip has accounted for the death of over 2,000 civilians and the destruction of over 1,000 residential buildings.

During the week, Adeboye appeared in a video posted on his X account, where he prayed to God to grant Israel ‘absolute victory’ in the ongoing conflict.

The cleric noted that his prayers are with the people of Israel and that they have the support of the RCCG members worldwide.

In its response, MURIC faulted the RCCG General Overseer's stance in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

In a statement on Saturday, October 14, 2023, the group's Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, expressed dismay over Adeboye's failure to acknowledge the sufferings of the Palestinian people.

“We have been reliably informed that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has declared support for Israel in the ongoing war between the Zionist nation and Palestine. He also said he was praying for Israel to be victorious.

“We are bewildered that a religious leader of Pastor Adeboye’s standing can ignore the sufferings of a people who have been under occupation, siege, arbitrary arrests, long imprisonments accompanied with severe torture, family separations, demolition of homes without warning, extra-judicial killings on a daily basis and the most horrendous dehumanization and violation of fundamental human rights.

“Nigerians must therefore realise that the conflict between Israel and Palestine is not rooted in religion but in land-grabbing.

“That is why Nigerians should not exchange hostilities over the conflict in the Middle East. We should not be divided along religious lines. Good Muslims and good Christians should continue to interact, love and share.

“The Palestinians know that the Israelis are not Christians and they are not fighting Israel on grounds of religion. They are merely defending themselves and asserting their fundamental human rights after being under zionist occupation for 75 years," the statement partly read.

MURIC gives Adeboye a special assignment

Akintola also admonished Adeboye to pray for the whole world rather than singling out Israel. He highlighted three prayer points for the revered cleric to observe over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“Instead of praying for Israel’s victory specifically, we invite Pastor Adeboye to pray for failure for the oppressor between Israel and Palestine.

“He should pray for an end to slavery and apartheid in the Middle East and in other parts of the world. Finally, he should pray for peace in Nigeria and the world as a whole.