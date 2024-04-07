Don't mock my God - Pastor Adeboye warns critics

Recently, Adeboye has become a magnet for controversy as some Nigerians have questioned his utterances on political developments and economic issues.

Meanwhile, speaking during a sermon and anointing service at the latest monthly Holy Ghost Service held at The Redemption City of God, the revered pastor warned that those who mock God's chosen always end badly.

The cleric noted that even though he's nothing and weak, those mocking him and his mission should be reminded that his God is a consuming fire.

He also called his critics' attention to the scripture that made it clear that anyone God will use must be foolish, weak, and a nobody so that nobody will get the glory.

“If Paul, who wrote more than half of the New Testament, claimed to be less than the least of the saint, according to Ephesians 3:8, Pastor Adeboye is nothing.

“However, his God is everything. Listen to me carefully, Adeboye is one stupid boy and I would prove it to you before I close, But his God is wiser than the wisest.

“Adeboye is weak, he eats pounded yam and goes to the toilet. But his God is stronger than the strongest. Adeboye is nothing but his God is the All-sufficient God.

“So there is nothing spectacular. There is no big deal if you mock Pastor Adeboye. He deserves to be mocked.

“The word of God made it abundantly clear. Anyone that God will use must be weak, foolish, and a nobody, so that only God will take the glory. So you can mock Adeboye, but you must not mock his God.

“Why? Because Adeboye is nothing, there is nothing he can do to you. But his God is a Consuming fire,” Adeboye said.

The cleric then proceeded to ask his congregation a series of rhetorical questions.

“I want to ask you some questions. The fact that the leaders of Boko Haram are Muslims or claimed to be Muslims, does that mean every Muslim is a terrorist?

“Because one Islamic cleric said they should kill our first lady, does that mean every Imman is a murderer.

“There was this guy called HUSSPUPPY, the fellow who was the original 419 man that was arrested in Dubai. He happens to be a Nigerian, does that mean every Nigerian man is a 419?