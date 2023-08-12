ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Adeboye urges Christians to pray against fresh wars

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeboye also urged church members to pray against manifestation of devil’s activities in the country .

Pastor E A Adeboye
Pastor E A Adeboye

Adeboye made the call during the church’s 71st Annual Convention Holy Ghost Service, tagged “Beyond Expectations” on Friday night in Mowe, Ogun State.

He said the country was already fighting many “wars,” such as kidnapping, terrorism and killings

“Surely, we don’t want more wars, we want to win the ones we are fighting, not fresh ones whether inside or within our borders.

“Those of you who believe in peace in every section, should stand up and pray to say.

"Father, have mercy on Nigeria because of those of us who are your children.

“I encourage you all, God still answers prayers, do not be discouraged because tomorrow will be alright,do not be distracted. Nigeria still needs a lot of prayers,” he said.

“So he does not spoil God’s name and lead several innocent people to hell.

“Then, you will add to the prayer, Father but if this boy (Adeboye) is using your power alone, then multiply that power seven folds.

“I normally do not pay attention to the sayings of the so -called prophets,particularly if they are saying something about me, I just ignore them.

“I learnt that recently some people were saying that I am using demonic forces, that there are some demons at the Redemption Camp.

“They said, I will consult them(demons), then I will come and say, my daddy said, I feel I will not pay attention, but I learnt it is on the internet,” Adeboye said.

The cleric said the church’s Holy Ghost Service next month would be dedicated to those trusting God for the fruit of the womb.

“I believe God that there will be a lot of twins, triplets and many more,

“God does not know how to do small things and does not stop when your cup of blessings is full.

“Anytime, God is dealing with you, He wants to go the extra mile,because God has a way of changing shame to glory.

“If God says, promote this fellow,that person must be promoted, but you must be committed to the work of God,” Adeboye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that thousands of worshippers all over the world connected to the service online.

The programme, which started on August 7 will end on Aug.13.

No fewer than 66 babies, comprising 31 females and 31 males, have so far been delivered at the ongoing convention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

