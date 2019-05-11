Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has presented appointment letters to the new four emirs in Kano in spite of court restraining order.

The governor in a statement released on Saturday, May 11, 2019, said he had presented the letters to the new emirs before the court order was issued.

According to the statement signed by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, the court order was issued around 5 pm on Friday, May 10, after letters of appointment dated May 9, with reference number SSG/REPA/5/A/86/T had been sent to the new emirs.

The statement explained further that the new Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II sent his acceptance letter at 12 pm on Friday, while Tafida Abubakar Il and the new Emir of Rano forwarded their acceptance letters around 10:15 am.

The new Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero and Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the new Emir of Gaya, accepted the appointment at 10 am and 10:30 am respectively.

While speaking at the Sani Abacha stadium Ganduje said the establishment of the new emirates will enhance rural development and active participation of traditional rulers in education and agriculture.

He added that the four Emirate Councils have been in existence for many centuries adding that his administration thought it wise to revive them to fast-track his government's development agenda.

Meanwhile, the state governor has asked the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi, to report to local government chairmen.

Ganduje stated this while speaking to journalists at the ongoing Progressive Governors Forum award ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, May 10, 2019.

He said the move to create four emirates in Kano was "not targeted at Sanusi" but to "take Kano to the next level".