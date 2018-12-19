Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condemned the gruesome murder of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal, Alex Badeh by unknown gunmen on Tuesday.

The governor made this known in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba on Wednesday.

Okowa said that the late retired general dedicated his lifetime to the service of his country.

He urged security agencies in the country to rise to the occasion by unmasking the assailants and bringing them to justice.

Okowa said that late Badeh initiated the Optimising Local Engineering (OLE 1 and 2) to focus on developing indigenous Unarmed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and other weapon systems that resulted in the production of the AMEBO project (GULMA 1 UAV).

“That was the first locally-produced drone in Nigeria, which allowed the Air Force survey and carry out attacks remotely without putting the lives of pilots at risk.

“Badeh initiated and constructed the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) extension complex fitted with a befitting joint operations room, conference hall, the office spaces and penthouse to receive guests.

“He also constructed the Armed Forces DNA Laboratory, which has allowed for easy identification of casualties of war, the Defence Space Agency, inauguration of 30 Gun Boats in the Niger Delta region, among others.

“The killing of Alex Badeh by unknown gunmen is quite unfortunate and terrible news just like the case of General Idris Alkali who was abducted and later killed.

“I appeal to security agencies to work together and unmask those involved in the heinous crime that led to the death of the retired Defence Chief,’’ he said.

The governor said: “Our country is being bedevilled by one manner of killings and abductions or the other.

“We never knew that it would deteriorate to a level where a former Chief of Defence Staff would be murdered in such a gruesome manner.

“It is my prayer and the prayers of all Deltans that the Almighty God will give the family the fortitude to bear this loss.”