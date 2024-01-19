Deaths rise to 5 in Ibadan explosion as police continue to dig for information

Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, gave the update on Thursday, January 18, 2024, during a press briefing.

In an earlier update, the state government had said that three people were confirmed dead hours after the incident, but on Thursday, Owoseni said that two more bodies were recovered.

“Rescue operation is still ongoing. As of yesterday (Wednesday), we had three casualties, but this morning (Thursday), I got information from the security operatives supporting the medical team that two more dead bodies were recovered,” he said.

On the ongoing investigation of the incident, Owoseni said the police and other security agencies are still gathering information to ensure the prosecution of whoever is connected with the incident.

He said, “A lot of conversations have been going on, a lot of interfacing with the people so that they will see transparency in what the government is doing.

“The security agencies, especially the police, the Department of State Services being supported by the Nigerian Army team Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit as well are putting the bits and pieces of information together to ensure that discreet information is done towards prosecution to ensure that whoever, either directly or remotely connected with that incident, are brought to justice.”

The explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan on the night of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, destroyed 57 houses and inflicted injuries on 77 residents of the area.

