ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dele Alake orders mining officers in his ministry to investigate Ibadan explosion

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Tuesday explosion in Ibadan damaged over 50 houses.

Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals and Development[TheCable]
Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals and Development[TheCable]

Recommended articles

Alake gave the directive on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I have directed the ministry’s mine officers who are already on site in Ibadan to join ongoing investigations to find out the immediate and remote causes of the explosion.

“We have ordered a detailed investigation and our officers will work and collaborate with the Oyo state government to know the actual cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the explosion was caused by mining explosives devices as earlier reported, the ministry will double its efforts to tighten the noose around those acquiring explosives and storing them illegally,” he said.

The minister’s directives followed reports that the explosion was allegedly traceable to the denotation of explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state announced that no fewer than three people were reported dead and 77 people injured in the blast.

Also, 58 buildings were reported damaged by the explosion.

The minister commiserated with Makinde and the people of Oyo over the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the governor for the rapid mobilisation of emergency response while urging residents to be safety conscious and report persons or organisations endangering public health and security.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dele Alake orders mining officers in his ministry to investigate Ibadan explosion

Dele Alake orders mining officers in his ministry to investigate Ibadan explosion

Wike vows to make FCT unbearable for bandits and kidnappers to operate

Wike vows to make FCT unbearable for bandits and kidnappers to operate

Don't approach insecurity like Buhari - Afenifere leader warns Tinubu

Don't approach insecurity like Buhari - Afenifere leader warns Tinubu

Excitement as 900 orphans receive free lunch in Katsina

Excitement as 900 orphans receive free lunch in Katsina

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3

Tinubu says those responsible for Ibadan explosion must be fished out

Tinubu says those responsible for Ibadan explosion must be fished out

Defence Minister cautions Nigerians to stop paying ransom to kidnappers

Defence Minister cautions Nigerians to stop paying ransom to kidnappers

Agency mourns pregnant woman allegedly killed by husband in Lagos

Agency mourns pregnant woman allegedly killed by husband in Lagos

IGP launches special intervention squad to tackle insecurity in FCT

IGP launches special intervention squad to tackle insecurity in FCT

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations