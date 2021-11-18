Death toll of latest Sokoto massacre rises to 45

Bandits had been reported to have attacked Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto late on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Governor Tambuwal had said the 'bandits graduating into terrorists' killed 13 in Illela, and two in Goronyo.

That figure has now been updated after the governor paid a condolence visit to Illela where he was informed by residents about the true scale of the attack.

His spokesperson, Muhammad Bello, told BBC Hausa that the attackers wreaked havoc in at least seven villages in the LGA.

A similar attack in Goronyo last month claimed at least 30 lives, a death toll that later reported to be over 50.

The Sokoto State government in September shut down telecommunications services in 14 LGAs, including Goronyo and Illela, as part of new measures to crack down on banditry, but the results have been mixed.

In condemning this week's attack, Governor Tambuwal begged the Federal Government to expedite action against the bandits.

He noted that insecurity makes economic development difficult to attain, making the lives of residents miserable.

President Muhammadu Buhari also condemned the attack, vowing not to allow bandits take over the country under his watch.

"The bandits are living in a fool's paradise if they believe that they can't be crushed.

"The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their waterloo," he said.

Bandits have terrorised many parts of the northern region, growing in influence over the past couple of years.

Thousands of people have been killed and many others kidnapped for ransom especially in rural areas of the region.