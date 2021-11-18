RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Death toll of latest Sokoto massacre rises to 45

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The bandits wreaked havoc in at least seven villages in Illela LGA.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

The death toll of the latest massacre in Sokoto State, earlier reported to be 15, has risen to 45, according to the state government.

Recommended articles

Bandits had been reported to have attacked Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto late on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Governor Tambuwal had said the 'bandits graduating into terrorists' killed 13 in Illela, and two in Goronyo.

That figure has now been updated after the governor paid a condolence visit to Illela where he was informed by residents about the true scale of the attack.

His spokesperson, Muhammad Bello, told BBC Hausa that the attackers wreaked havoc in at least seven villages in the LGA.

A similar attack in Goronyo last month claimed at least 30 lives, a death toll that later reported to be over 50.

The Sokoto State government in September shut down telecommunications services in 14 LGAs, including Goronyo and Illela, as part of new measures to crack down on banditry, but the results have been mixed.

In condemning this week's attack, Governor Tambuwal begged the Federal Government to expedite action against the bandits.

He noted that insecurity makes economic development difficult to attain, making the lives of residents miserable.

President Muhammadu Buhari also condemned the attack, vowing not to allow bandits take over the country under his watch.

"The bandits are living in a fool's paradise if they believe that they can't be crushed.

"The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their waterloo," he said.

Bandits have terrorised many parts of the northern region, growing in influence over the past couple of years.

Thousands of people have been killed and many others kidnapped for ransom especially in rural areas of the region.

The Federal Government has struggled to curb the activities of the notorious armed gangs, but Buhari said on Tuesday the military is deploying advanced technology to fight them.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP stops eviction of female police officers living in barracks with civilian husbands

IGP stops eviction of female police officers living in barracks with civilian husbands

Our universities enjoy better funding – Delta Govt

Our universities enjoy better funding – Delta Govt

Death toll of latest Sokoto massacre rises to 45

Death toll of latest Sokoto massacre rises to 45

EFCC boss Bawa says no 'Diamond Bra' was recovered from Diezani

EFCC boss Bawa says no 'Diamond Bra' was recovered from Diezani

New study ranks Nigeria's internet 105th out of 110 countries, shows that average Nigerian works for one week to afford subpar internet

New study ranks Nigeria's internet 105th out of 110 countries, shows that average Nigerian works for one week to afford subpar internet

Navy denies alleged students’ brutalisation by instructor in Ogun

Navy denies alleged students’ brutalisation by instructor in Ogun

4 construction workers killed in Badagry building collapse

4 construction workers killed in Badagry building collapse

Don’t go to court, ex-governorship aspirant urges APC candidate Uba

Don’t go to court, ex-governorship aspirant urges APC candidate Uba

Lagos panel member says there are errors in leaked #EndSARS report

Lagos panel member says there are errors in leaked #EndSARS report

Trending

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)