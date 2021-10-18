RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits kill '30-something' people in latest attack in Sokoto - Tambuwal

Samson Toromade

The Federal Government has struggled to contain escalating insecurity across the country.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]
Governor Aminu Tambuwal says at least 30 people have been killed by bandits in a recent attack in Sokoto State.

The governor told the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, that the attack took place in Goronyo township, the headquarters of Goronyo local government area of the state, a few hours before the two met on Monday, October 18, 2021.

He said many lives were lost in the attack which was sustained for hours between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

"Scores and tens have lost their lives and still counting.

"We're not sure of the figure. But it is 30 something," he said.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain escalating insecurity across the country, with numerous bandit groups terrorising many parts of the northern region being of particular concern.

Tambuwal told Yahaya during Monday's meeting that he is leading the Army at a trying moment for the country.

"We're faced and bedeviled by many security challenges in our own area here, particularly banditry, kidnapping and other associated crimes," he said.

The governor requested the deployment of more military resources to Sokoto, pledging his administration's continued support.

He also prayed for the success of the Army over the criminals they're fighting to restore peace in the country.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

