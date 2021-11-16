'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

The 78-year-old, in a statement on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 condemned the massacre of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

He described the violence as 'needless and mindless' and vowed that perpetrators will not go unpunished.

The president said, "This administration will not tolerate this state of affairs where criminals deprive the people of their means of livelihoods and turn them into beggars and refugees.

"The bandits are living in a fool's paradise if they believe that they can't be crushed.

"The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their waterloo.

"Evil cannot triumph over good no matter how long it takes."

Bandits have terrorised many parts of the northern region, growing in influence over the past couple of years.

Thousands of people have been killed and many others kidnapped for ransom especially in rural areas of the region.

The Federal Government has struggled to curb the activities of the notorious armed gangs, but Buhari said on Tuesday the military is deploying advanced technology to fight them.