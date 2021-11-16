RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Buhari has once again vowed to locate and crush bandits terrorising Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

President Muhammadu Buhari has told bandits he won't allow them take over the country under his watch.

Recommended articles

The 78-year-old, in a statement on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 condemned the massacre of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

He described the violence as 'needless and mindless' and vowed that perpetrators will not go unpunished.

The president said, "This administration will not tolerate this state of affairs where criminals deprive the people of their means of livelihoods and turn them into beggars and refugees.

"The bandits are living in a fool's paradise if they believe that they can't be crushed.

"The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their waterloo.

"Evil cannot triumph over good no matter how long it takes."

Bandits have terrorised many parts of the northern region, growing in influence over the past couple of years.

Thousands of people have been killed and many others kidnapped for ransom especially in rural areas of the region.

The Federal Government has struggled to curb the activities of the notorious armed gangs, but Buhari said on Tuesday the military is deploying advanced technology to fight them.

He said his government won't leave Nigerians at the mercy of the criminals, vowing to locate and crush them, like he's done in the past.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ortom urges Buhari to reject direct primaries for parties in Electoral Amendment Bill

Ortom urges Buhari to reject direct primaries for parties in Electoral Amendment Bill

FG feeds 9 million pupils - Minister

FG feeds 9 million pupils - Minister

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multi-level car park facility

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multi-level car park facility

'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

US expects Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to take findings of Lekki toll gate shooting panel seriously

US expects Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to take findings of Lekki toll gate shooting panel seriously

FG wants to vaccinate 50% of target population in 3 months after hitting only 2.9% in 8 months

FG wants to vaccinate 50% of target population in 3 months after hitting only 2.9% in 8 months

Gbajabiamila steps in to prevent another ASUU strike

Gbajabiamila steps in to prevent another ASUU strike

Alleged money laundering: Former AGF Adoke asks court to extend his medical trip to Dubai

Alleged money laundering: Former AGF Adoke asks court to extend his medical trip to Dubai

Nigerian arrested for trying to travel with fake COVID-19 vaccination card

Nigerian arrested for trying to travel with fake COVID-19 vaccination card

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases