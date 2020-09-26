Following Boko Haram terrorists' attack on Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy, the death toll has reportedly risen to 30.

The Borno State Governor’s convoy was ambushed on Friday, September 25, 2020, while they were journeying to Baga, where Governor Zulum was expected to receive returning IDPs.

Pulse had earlier reported that many security officials and some civilians were killed in the attack.

However, sources who spoke to AFP said the number of fatalities has risen to 30 as 12 bodies of policemen, five soldiers, four members of a government-backed militia, and nine civilians have been found.

“The tally has increased to 30 as many bodies were picked in the surrounding areas after the attack,”

Another source added that “many people were injured”.

Friday’s incident was the second time Boko Haram terrorists would attack Governor Zulum’s convoy.

In July, the governor’s convoy narrowly escaped a terror attack in Baga town.