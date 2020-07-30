The convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

The governor's convoy ran into an ambush in the Baga area of the state while he was on his way to some internally displaced persons (IDP) camps to supervise the distribution of palliatives.

Details surrounding the event are not clear yet, but an aide to the governor, Mohammed Mai Bukar, posted on Facebook to reassure people that he escaped the attack unhurt.

"To our concerned citizens, H.E Prof Zulum and his entourage are all fine and there was no casualties," he said.

Zulum's convoy was similarly attacked in the Konduga area of the state in September 2019.

Boko Haram's insurgency in the northeast region kicked off in 2009 with the sect vowing to carve out a caliphate out of Nigeria and at some point controlling dozens of territories which it later lost over the years.

Despite its activities being significantly subdued by the military over the past few years, the group, alongside its influential faction the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), is still terrorising parts of the northeast and surrounding border areas in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

The group has killed over 30,000 people, and displaced over 2.5 million people.