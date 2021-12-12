Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

She gave the appreciation message when officials from Ecobank and the National Coordinator, Organised Private Sector, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), visited her in Abuja to present the symbolic Cheque from David Alaba.

She stated this in a statement, singed by Mr Gabriel Odu, the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of the commission, and sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The Chairman acknowledged the efforts of Nigerians in Diaspora, Europe (NiDOE) and its umbrella group in Austria in facilitating the donation, while urging other Nigerians in the Diaspora to emulate the laudable initiative of Alaba, the Nigerian-born football player of Real Madrid club.

Receiving the symbolic cheque, the NiDCOM Boss said that the gesture by the International Star, who was also an OPS-WASH Ambassador, is highly commendable.

Furthermore, she thanked the vision of the Presidency and the Ministry of Water Resources, as well as other stakeholders in pushing for a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

As a facilitating body and neutral player in the project, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the project of building modern toilet facilities, aimed at sustainable job creation, will begin in Ogun State, Alaba’s home state.

Also, she urged Project Managers to successfully deliver in record time.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Nicholas Igwe, the National Coordinator, OPS-WASH, said that open defecation has been a concern to the Federal Government, which prompted the establishment of the WASH Initiative and a 17-Man Presidential Steering Committee; made up of individuals from the Federal Government, Public and Private sectors.

Dr. Igwe assured that the state-of-the-art waste equipment would not only better the ecosystem by reducing pollution, but would be a great source of biofuel and organic manure, job creation, and lift the economic structure in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator also appreciated Dabiri-Erewa for her tireless efforts in linking Nigerians, home and abroad, to develop the country.

According to him, “including NiDCOM as a facilitating body will effectively mobilise Nigerians in the Diaspora to key into this plan and enable the project to go a long way.”