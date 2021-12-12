RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dabiri-Erewa urges other Nigerians in the Diaspora to emulate the laudable initiative of Alaba, the Nigerian-born football player of Real Madrid club.

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)
David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), on Sunday commended the efforts of David Alaba, a Real Madrid Football Player, for donating the sum of N13.3 million to curb open defecation in the country.

Recommended articles

She gave the appreciation message when officials from Ecobank and the National Coordinator, Organised Private Sector, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), visited her in Abuja to present the symbolic Cheque from David Alaba.

She stated this in a statement, singed by Mr Gabriel Odu, the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of the commission, and sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The Chairman acknowledged the efforts of Nigerians in Diaspora, Europe (NiDOE) and its umbrella group in Austria in facilitating the donation, while urging other Nigerians in the Diaspora to emulate the laudable initiative of Alaba, the Nigerian-born football player of Real Madrid club.

Receiving the symbolic cheque, the NiDCOM Boss said that the gesture by the International Star, who was also an OPS-WASH Ambassador, is highly commendable.

Furthermore, she thanked the vision of the Presidency and the Ministry of Water Resources, as well as other stakeholders in pushing for a cleaner and healthier Nigeria.

As a facilitating body and neutral player in the project, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the project of building modern toilet facilities, aimed at sustainable job creation, will begin in Ogun State, Alaba’s home state.

Also, she urged Project Managers to successfully deliver in record time.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Nicholas Igwe, the National Coordinator, OPS-WASH, said that open defecation has been a concern to the Federal Government, which prompted the establishment of the WASH Initiative and a 17-Man Presidential Steering Committee; made up of individuals from the Federal Government, Public and Private sectors.

Dr. Igwe assured that the state-of-the-art waste equipment would not only better the ecosystem by reducing pollution, but would be a great source of biofuel and organic manure, job creation, and lift the economic structure in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator also appreciated Dabiri-Erewa for her tireless efforts in linking Nigerians, home and abroad, to develop the country.

According to him, “including NiDCOM as a facilitating body will effectively mobilise Nigerians in the Diaspora to key into this plan and enable the project to go a long way.”

In the same vein, Mr. Emeka Amadi, the Regional Manager, Premier Banking (FCT & North), Ecobank, stated that through the bank, as the facilitating financial institution, the contribution would assist the Clean Nigeria Initiative to actualise the elimination of open defecation by 2025.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos records more than half of Saturday’s 612 COVID-19 infections

Lagos records more than half of Saturday’s 612 COVID-19 infections

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

Gov Uzodinma explains how Igbo's rightful place can be reclaimed in Nigeria

Gov Uzodinma explains how Igbo's rightful place can be reclaimed in Nigeria

APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State promises issues-based campaign

APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State promises issues-based campaign

Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner ahead of 60th ECOWAS Session

Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner ahead of 60th ECOWAS Session

Abike Dabiri narrates how Abacha’s CSO saved her from being raped

Abike Dabiri narrates how Abacha’s CSO saved her from being raped

Army denies abduction of passengers on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road

Army denies abduction of passengers on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road

Gov Akeredolu insists power must shift to south in 2023

Gov Akeredolu insists power must shift to south in 2023

Trending

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year