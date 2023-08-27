ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs confiscates contraband worth ₦164.8m in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also condoled the command over the killing of two of its personnel on Aug. 24, by suspected bandits.

Customs confiscates contraband worth ₦164.8m in Kebbi/Illustration. [NAN]
Customs confiscates contraband worth ₦164.8m in Kebbi/Illustration. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Dr Ben Oramalugo, the Area Controller of NCS in the state, said this at a press conference on the achievements of the command on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said, ”We directed our officers to intensify surveillance in all the nooks and crannies of the state, having had credible intelligence on the impending activities of smugglers.

“The following items were, therefore, seized during the period; 371 parcels of cannabis sativa, otherwise called Indian hemp, intercepted at Kawara water side, in Suru Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also seized 98 packs of diazepam,10 sacks of snuff, 1,080 pieces of donkey skin, 37 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 300 litres of PMS, 16 bales of second hand clothing and used Toyota Corolla as means of conveyance, among others.”

The area comptroller pegged the duty paid value of the seized items at ₦164.8 million.

On illegal drugs, he said the command had handed over cannabis sativa and hard drugs worth ₦94.8 million to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“The seizure of such drugs is in line with the vow we made and our determination to rid the state of drug inflow and all items capable of causing harm to Nigerians,” he said.

Alhaji Sulaiman Usman, the NDLEA Commander who received the drugs, thanked the NCS for its efforts in curtailing the menace of illegal importation of drugs and anti-smuggling activities in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in line with the untiring effort and drive of our Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of NDLEA, Buba Marwa, in combating the menace of drug abuse and smuggling in the country,” he said.

He also condoled the command over the killing of two of its personnel on Aug. 24, by suspected bandits.

Also, Alhaji Abdul-Razak Bashir, the state Commandant of Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, who received the seized donkey skin, lauded the customs for their sustained fight against smuggling of endangered species.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Otti adopts PPP for sustainable waste management in Abia State

Gov Otti adopts PPP for sustainable waste management in Abia State

Tinubu’s reforms genuine, in nation’s best interest – Justice Minister

Tinubu’s reforms genuine, in nation’s best interest – Justice Minister

Kwankwaso’s nursing college graduates 36 professional nurses

Kwankwaso’s nursing college graduates 36 professional nurses

Road crashes claimed 31 lives in Adamawa in 7 months — FRSC

Road crashes claimed 31 lives in Adamawa in 7 months — FRSC

Niger: Tinubu wants US to defend democracy in West Africa

Niger: Tinubu wants US to defend democracy in West Africa

Customs confiscates contraband worth ₦164.8m in Kebbi

Customs confiscates contraband worth ₦164.8m in Kebbi

Each beneficiary get ₦4m as 43 students bag First Lady’s scholarship grant

Each beneficiary get ₦4m as 43 students bag First Lady’s scholarship grant

How can 'one man' be given pipeline protection contract - Fubara slams FG

How can 'one man' be given pipeline protection contract - Fubara slams FG

Kano gov, Kwankwaso, others hold special prayer ahead tribunal verdict

Kano gov, Kwankwaso, others hold special prayer ahead tribunal verdict

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes. [X:Punch]

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes