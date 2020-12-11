This was announced in a statement by the state government on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The statement said the governor and members of his team will be tested by the Lagos Biobank, after which they will all remain in isolation until the results of their tests are available.

The statement reads, “The governor will go into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).

“Mr Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

“We are seeing a slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.”

This not the first time Sanwo-Olu will have the COVID-19 test. The state government said the governor had the test at least three times in May when 10 of his aides tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the possible second wave of the virus in the country as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced over 1000 new cases in 48 hours.

Since Nigeria detected its first COVID-19 case in February 2020, 71,344 cases have been recorded across the country, with the number of active cases rising to 4,680 on Thursday, December 10.