1,149 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded in Nigeria over the past two days.

The number of new cases has raised concerns after numerous weeks of officials warning that a second wave of the disease would soon hit the country.

Since Nigeria detected its first COVID-19 case in February 2020, 71,344 cases have been recorded across the country, with the number of active cases rising to 4,680 on Thursday, December 10.

The number of new daily cases dropped three months ago and has been low since, but a dreaded second wave predicted by officials has started manifesting in December.

A total of 3,787 new cases have been recorded this month, with 17 deaths, according to figures published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The 675 new cases announced on Thursday is the highest recorded since August, confirming the fears of officials who say Nigerians have largely failed to heed directives on adhering to safety measures to limit transmission.

Earlier on Thursday, the Federal Government ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres that were closed when cases began to drop months ago.

"We are seeing the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few days, which we have frequently alluded to in recent times.

"This rightly suggests that we may just be on the verge of a second wave of this pandemic," the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said at a media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The task force has urged Nigerians to engage in social distancing and cut down on unnecessary movements especially for the festive season when public gatherings are commonplace.

Despite the impressive progress made with COVID-19 vaccines over the past few weeks, the PTF has warned that Nigerians must continue to adhere to safety measures until they can be made available in mass volume.

Many nations across the world have witnessed devastating second waves of the disease that has already infected over 70 million people, and killed over 1.5 million since it was first detected in China in December 2019.