Two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for COVID-19 at the orientation camp in Kano State.

Camps were shut down in March to contain the spread of the novel disease, but were reopened November 10, 2020, with a mandate to test all prospective corps members upon arrival.

Kano State NYSC coordinator, Aisha Tata, said on Monday that two of the 826 tested turned out to be positive, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She said the corps members were tested before they were allowed access to the camp promises, and that the affected two have been isolated for medical care.

"As you have seen, we have provided all the necessary prevention facilities and ensured that all the corps members used them.

"We have also ensured comprehensive fumigation to ensure that the camp remains a clean environment for the corps members," she said.

The reopening of the camps comes amid fears by officials that Nigeria might be about to witness a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials have repeatedly cautioned Nigerians to adhere strictly to non-pharmaceutical safety measures to prevent infection.

Since Nigeria's first case was detected in February, over 65,000 cases have been recorded, with over 1,100 killed.

The country currently has less than 3,000 active cases with tens of thousands recovering from infection.