The Federal Government has approved the reopening of orientation camps for prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Prospective corps members were sent home when camps were closed in March 2020 as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, announced on Thursday, October 15 that camps will reopen on November 18.

"The resumption of the NYSC orientation camp for prospective youth corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has swept around the world and infected over 38 million people and killed over one million globally.

Nigeria has recorded over 60,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths, but infection rates have dropped over the past few weeks, even though officials are concerned that is due to the drop in testing rate.

Many sectors that were shut down in March have steadily reopened since restrictions started getting relaxed in May.

There is no mass-produced vaccine yet for the novel disease, and none is expected till 2021.