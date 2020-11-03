The Lagos State government has warned Lagosians to take non-pharmaceutical safety measures seriously to prevent a second wave of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 case in February, eventually leading to disruption of social and economic activities in the ensuing months.

A reduction in the number of new cases over the past couple of months has led to the full reopening of the economy.

However, the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, is worried a second wave might break out if people continue to disregard safety measures.

The commissioner said in a statement on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 the continuous flagrant disregard of safety guidelines could erode the progress made in containing the spread of the novel virus which has infected over 47 million, and killed over 1.2 million people across the world.

"The erroneous belief that COVID-19 has been conquered and is no more in Nigeria should be discarded.

"Based on our data, this assumption is invalid.

"It creates a false sense of security amongst the citizens causing many to abandon the use of face masks and other safety measures and protocols put in place by the government," he said.

The commissioner noted that countries that have been hit by a second wave of transmission have had to lock down again, with biting socioeconomic and security consequences.

He said early diagnosis of the virus allows for adequate management and care, and advised Lagosians to visit any dedicated COVID-19 sample collection sites to get tested free of charge.

"COVID-19 is a public health threat and the process of ensuring that people get tested as at when they need it and how it is being done is strictly controlled," he said.

Abayomi advised Lagosians to avoid unnecessary movements and social gatherings, and should only attend to things that are absolutely necessary.

Nigeria has recorded over 63,000 COVID-19 cases and over 1,100 deaths since February.

Lagos has been the most-affected with over 21,000 cases and 218 deaths.