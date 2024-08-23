ADVERTISEMENT
Corps members who spent service year in bandits’ den get certificates from NYSC

Nurudeen Shotayo

NYSC said the corps members could no longer be mobilised for service after what they had gone through at the hands of their captors.

The affected graduates were kidnapped in Zamfara State on August 17, 2023, on their way to Sokoto for the three-week orientation course.

They were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus when the incident happened.

However, they were released in batches, with the last victims regaining freedom this week.

The victims include Daniel Etim Bassey (from Uruan LGA, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka); Uyo, Obong Victor Udofia (Ikono LGA, University of Uyo); Sabbath Anyaewe Ikan (Eastern Obolo LGA, Akwa Ibom Polytechnic); Abigail Peter Sandy (Abak LGA, Maurid Polytechnic); Glory Etukudo Thomas (Eket LGA, Heritage Polytechnic); Emmanuel Esudue (Urue Offong Oruko LGA); Victoria Bassey Udoka (Ini LGA, University of Uyo); Solomon Bassey Daniel (Itu LGA, Akwa Ibom Polytechnic).

ALSO READ: How UNICAL VC, Obi exposed 54 fake graduates mobilised for NYSC

The scheme said plans are in place to issue the victims certificates.

This was disclosed by Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, the Director-General of the Corps who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Ahmed said the corps members could no longer be mobilised for service after what they had gone through in the hands of their captors.

“On the 30th of August, 2023, we rescued the first prospective corps member, Emmanuel Emmanuel Esudue; Victoria Bassey Udoka was rescued on the 20th of October, 2023. Abigail Peter Sandy was rescued on the 7th of December, 2023. Sabbath Anyaewe Ikan was equally rescued on the 7th of December, 2023.

“Obong Victor Udofia was rescued on the 3rd of February, 2024. Daniel Bassey was rescued on the 8th of February, 2024. Glory Etukudu Thomas was rescued on the 9th of June, 2024. Yesterday, 22nd August, we rescued the last victim, Solomon Daniel Bassey,” he said.

The NYSC official said no ransom was paid to secure the release of the corps members, claiming that their rescue was through the efforts of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Army.

“No state government brought any amount for their rescue as claimed in the media. I must state that I have not received one naira from any state government so far in the name of the rescue of these co-members. No group of people or organisation aided the rescue of the prospective corps members apart from the security agencies, particularly the army and the DSS,” he added.

Ahmed further disclosed that the corps members were moved from one kidnappers’ camp to the other, hence their rescue from different locations.

