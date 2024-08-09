NYSC appeals to security agencies, govs for release of missing officials

Mr Eddy Megwa, NYSC’s Director of Information and Public Relations, appealed in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo went missing while travelling to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom, on the Onitsha-Owerri Highway.

Megwa said: “The NYSC Akwa-Ibom State Coordinator, Mr Okun Christopher and his driver, Mr Daniel Asibong were travelling in a white official Hilux vehicle with registration number 27D31FG when they were last heard of.

“The scheme also enjoins all well-meaning individuals from both states to assist the security agencies in the search and rescue efforts of the missing NYSC officials.”

Megwa urged anyone with useful information regarding their whereabouts to contact the law enforcement agents in Anambra and Imo.