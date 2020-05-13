146 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in 19 Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced late on Tuesday that 57 new cases were recorded in Lagos, followed by 27 in Kano, and 10 new cases in Kwara.

Edo recorded nine new cases, followed by Bauchi with eight, Yobe with seven, Kebbi and Oyo with four each, and Katsina and Niger with three each.

Plateau, Borno, Sokoto, and Benue each recorded two new cases, while Gombe, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Rivers, and the FCT recorded one new case each.

The NCDC also announced that eight new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, while 57 patients were discharged after recovery.

A total of 4,787 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 34 states and the FCT, as of May 12.

959 people have been discharged after recovery from the disease, but 158 people have died.

Lagos has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases with 1,990, followed by Kano with 693.

Both states have also recorded the highest number of deaths with 33 each.