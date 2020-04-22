Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The governor tested positive for the disease on March 28, 2020, with worries expressed over his condition.

He announced on Wednesday, April 22, that he has now tested negative twice and received a clean bill of health.

"I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection.

"My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well," he said.

He praised the medical personnel of the state's Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed his case.

He also praised his deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, for her reassuring leadership in his absence, and also commended all the officials managing the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

El-Rufai is one of three Nigerian governors who tested positive for coronavirus and is the last to recover. Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde, and Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed are the other two.

El-Rufai was Kaduna's index case, but eight more cases have been recorded in the state since his diagnosis. Five of them have been released, leaving the state with only three active cases that were announced on Tuesday, April 21.

El-Rufai said he'll lead his government's efforts to ensure that only a few people are infected, noting that prevention is the most prudent thing to do to save lives, especially given the limited capacity of the state's health system.

The governor also promised that infected people will receive adequate and timely care and treatment.

"We must all work hard to ensure that we keep COVID-19 out of Kaduna State.

"We have lower infection rates than expected due to stringent measures we imposed in our state, but we cannot let our guards down.

"We are in dangerous times. This disease is a threat to our humanity, our lives and livelihoods.

"As someone that has experienced it, I will not wish it on my worst enemy," he said.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 782 coronavirus cases in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Nigerian states affected by coronavirus (April 21)

Total confirmed cases - 782

Active cases - 560

Recovered - 197

Dead - 25