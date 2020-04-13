Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced an extension of lockdown in the state by an additional two weeks.

Ekiti has recorded a total of two coronavirus cases since Nigeria's index case was detected in February.

The governor had initially ordered a shutdown of social and economic activities in the state since March 30, 2020 for an initial period of 14 days in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

With the initial order expiring today, April 13, Fayemi has now decided to extend the restriction of movement and curfew in the state for two additional weeks until Monday, April 27, meaning that the Ekiti State Coronavirus Disease (Prevention of Infection) Regulations, 2020 remains in effect.

The restriction does not apply to people performing essential services, especially health workers, as such people are allowed to move around; although they are instructed to be designated with an identity card by the head of their institutions.

"Only exceptions allowed are for the purposes of obtaining food, seeking emergency, life-saving, or chronic medical attention or obtaining social security grant," an official statement by Biodun Oyebanji, the Secretary to the State Government, read.

Except for transportation of essentials, all boundaries of the state will remain closed, according to the government, and all commuter transport services are also prohibited.

Any gathering within the state remain prohibited except for funerals that must have only a maximum of 20 people in attendance.

"All businesses and other entities shall remain closed. Oja Oba and Oja Bisi markets shall remain closed.

"Except for any business or entity involved in the manufacturing, supply, or provision of an essential good or service.

"In facilities where essential goods are sold, all directives in respect of hygienic conditions to prevent the exposure of persons to COVID-19 must be adhered to," the statement noted.

The restrictions will be suspended from 6 am to 2 pm both on Thursday, April 16, and Thursday, April 21 to enable people re-stock essential goods.

Fayemi also noted that the wearing of facemasks in public places will become compulsory from April 14 in compliance with recent findings.

"Government is finalising arrangements to make facemasks available to persons on essential duties, including foodstuff sellers in markets," the statement said.

Fayemi said the government will continue to intensify ongoing palliative measures to ease hardship faced by residents due to the lockdown.

He said further announcements will be made later on his government's economic and social support strategy.

He also promised that the government is working hard to set up a COVID-19 test center in the state as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Nigeria has recorded 323 coronavirus cases in 19 states and the FCT, as of April 12.

85 people have recovered from the virus and been discharged, but 10 people have died.