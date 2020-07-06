Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The governor had announced last week that he was in isolation after testing positive for the highly infectious disease.

However, he announced during a media briefing on Monday, July 7, 2020 that he has tested negative twice since last week's announcement.

Akeredolu is one of six state governors across the country who have been infected by the disease that was first detected in China in December 2019.

Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed, Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde, and Abia's Governor Okezie Ikpeazu have all been infected, and recovered from the disease.

Delta's Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who also announced that he was infected last week, is yet to recover.

A total of 28,711 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Nigeria, with 645 officially declared dead.