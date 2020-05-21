Confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria have risen to 6,677 following the announcement of 284 new cases in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its Wednesday’s update said the new cases were confirmed in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria with 199 more cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,954.

The NCDC also announced 26 new cases in Rivers, 19 in Oyo, eight in FCT eight in Borno and seven in Plateau state.

Six cases were also confirmed in Jigawa, five in Kano, two in Abia and one case each in Ekiti, Delta, Kwara and Taraba state.

A total of 1,840 people have recovered from the virus, while eight more deaths recorded on Wednesday raised coronavirus fatalities in Nigeria to 200.

However, Kogi and Cross River state remain the only two states in the country that have not recorded any coronavirus cases.