17 states across Nigeria have recorded a total of 148 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, raising the country's total to 2,950 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also disclosed that five new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in its daily update late on Tuesday. The death toll is now 98.

Lagos State once again recorded the highest number of new cases with 43, followed by Kano with 32, and Zamfara with 14, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 10.

Katsina recorded nine cases; followed by Taraba with seven; Borno and Ogun with six each; Oyo with five; and Edo, Kaduna, and Bauchi with three each.

Adamawa and Gombe recorded two new cases each; while Plateau, Sokoto and Kebbi recorded one each.

A total of 64 people were also discharged from medical care after recovering from the virus on Tuesday, according to the NCDC's update. A total of 481 people have now been discharged.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Only Kogi and Cross River are yet to record cases.