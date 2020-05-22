44 days after 15 Chinese doctors purportedly arrived in Nigeria to help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has said the doctors’ mission in Nigeria is not to treat coronavirus cases.

The company in a statement on Friday, May 22, 2020, said the medical experts since their arrival in Nigeria have not treated any coronavirus patients because their mandate in the country does not cover that.

The CCECC further said the medical team has assisted in setting up isolation centres and has provided support to the company’s staff on how to prevent the virus.

The company, however, added that the doctors are willing to share their experiences on fighting the pandemic with Nigerian health officials.

The statement reads in part, “After a 14-day quarantine and necessary tests, the medical team has been carrying out its assigned mission.

“The medical personnel are in Nigeria at the instance of CCECC Nigeria and they have been at all times under the care and accommodation of CCECC

“During their stay in Nigeria, they have complied with all known immigration and health protocols.

“It is important to reiterate that the mandate of the team, as mutually agreed with all stakeholders, does not cover treatment of COVID-19 cases. The team is therefore not treating any COVID-19 cases. In dealing with both the CCECC and the Nigerian health officials, the team only play an advisory role.

“They would continue to engage with CCECC management and staff will always be willing to engage with Nigerian health officials and other stakeholders whenever and wherever it is necessary to do so.”

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the doctors recently caused a controversy in the country as the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire told journalists not to ask him about the medical team.