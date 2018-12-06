"Call Oshiomhole to order," Okorocha pleads to President Buhari

news

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to order.

The governor made the call following the APC chairman's recent media attack on him, other governors and the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a press statement signed by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said Oshiomhole should borrow a leaf from President Buhari who he said has never used foul language on any Nigerian.

He added that one of the reasons the PDP lost in 2015 was the insults the handlers of the party were heaping on Buhari when he was the APC's presidential candidate before he went on to win the 2015 presidential election.

Regarding Oshiomhole's comment where he said Obasanjo will incure God's punishment if he supports Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition, the Imo state governor described it as not advisable.

He said no matter the provocation and political activities of the former president at this time, Oshiomhole should have considered his status as a former president before addressing him in such a manner.

The statement read, "We won't take the pain to begin to talk about all the abuses, but to humbly plead with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the party, to call Oshiomhole to order.

"The Party's National Chairman has, in less than six months, enthroned the culture of rascality into the Party and the development is not good for the Party. APC is not known for rascality and abuses. And the earlier he is called to order the better for the party.

"Since Muhammadu Buhari became President he has never used any foul language on any Nigerian, low or high, and that is the best way to go. And Oshiomhole should borrow a leaf from Mr. President.

"One of the reasons the PDP lost in 2015 was the abuses the handlers of the Party then were heaping on the APC Presidential Candidate then, and the President today, Muhammadu Buhari.

"Oshiomhole should be advised not to tow the 2015 PDP line. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is the former President of the Country. And no matter the provocation or his political activities this time, Oshiomhole should have considered his status as the former President of the Country in talking about him, and should have exercised caution in addressing him. Saying that God would punish the former President was never advisable.

"This should not be the language of APC. APC does not belong to Oshiomhole. He should therefore be advised to carefully select his words when he is talking about certain categories of Nigerians. And he should also find out why he is the only one talking about APC and no other member of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party is doing so.

"Oshiomhole should help the party and its Candidates by making his points without abusing people. The way Oshiomhole is talking has become nauseating to most Nigerians and the earlier he is called to order, the better.

"He should be talking about the achievements of President Buhari and APC as a party instead of using the opportunities he would have used to do that, to be insulting people. To say the least, few weeks to the elections, APC and its Candidates do not need Oshiomhole's abuses or insults but the reasons Nigerians should re-elect President Buhari and elect APC Candidates."