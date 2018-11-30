Pulse.ng logo
Building collapse: Buhari condoles with people, govt. of Rivers

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wike speaks on why South-South Govs visited Buhari play Building collapse: Buhari condoles with people, govt. of Rivers (Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the people and government of Rivers and families of the deceased over the loss of lives after a seven-storey building collapsed.

The president made the condolence in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari shared in the grief with families who lost loved ones, and prayed for the recuperation of those who sustained injuries.

He commended the State government for the urgent steps taken to unravel the cause of the accident, provide healthcare for victims and ensure safety in the future.

The president prayed that the almighty God would comfort all those who lost loved ones, and grant grace of quick recovery to the injured.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

