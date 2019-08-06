President Muhammadu Buhari will swear in 43 ministers-designate during an inauguration ceremony on August 21, 2019.

This was disclosed by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in a statement on Tuesday, August 6.

President Buhari sent the list of nominees to the Senate last month and they were all confirmed by senators on July 30.

Mustapha announced last week that the president approved an induction retreat, scheduled to take place from August 15 to August 16, for the ministers-designate.

This, he said, is to enable them study important documents before their official inauguration into the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The documents include status report on policies, programmes and projects, the 2019-2023 road map, FEC handbook, and so on.

The retreat, which will be presided over by Buhari, has now been rescheduled to August 19 and August 20, with the special invitation of top government functionaries.

The ministers-designate, who were cleared without stated portfolios, will be assigned their respective roles during the inauguration ceremony a day after the induction.