Buhari to launch largest brewery in West Africa, Tuesday

  • Published:
Buhari to launch largest brewery in West Africa, Tuesday play

President Buhari

(Twitter)

President Buhari will inaugurate the largest brewery in West Africa on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

According to Punch, the $250m facility is owned by International Breweries Plc, an arm of AB InBev Group.

Speaking on the launch, the Managing Director, IB Plc, Annabelle Degroot, said the plant will help meet the government’s goal of producing quality drinks locally.

Degroot said “International Breweries Plc is a brand that places a premium on quality. Bearing this in mind, we will spare no expense or effort in ensuring that Nigerians are treated to the best traditions in brewing, with outstanding recipes, superior ingredients, innovation and world-class techniques.”

According to IB Plc’s plant Manager, Mr. Tony Agah, over 300 Nigerians have already been employed following the completion of the first phase of the project.

He said this  while speaking to journalists during a media tour of the facility which is located in Ogun state.

Agah also said “Given the importance of this event, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to perform the inauguration of the facility.

“The governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, will be hosting all of us, as our landlord. Other eminent Nigerians and officials of AB InBev, especially the global CEO, Mr. Carlos Brito, will lead the celebration.

“The new brewery will be the company’s largest plant within the group in Africa outside the one in South Africa. This will have a significant multiplier effects on the value chain within Ogun State and its environs.

ALSO READ: 5 Important things Buhari said at International Criminal Court

“It will provide direct and indirect employment, make available global brands locally and support Nigeria’s foreign direct investment aspiration.”

The plant manager also revealed that the Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah; and the global chief executive officer of AB InBev, Mr. Carlos Brito will all be in attendance.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

