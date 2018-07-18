Pulse.ng logo
5 Important things Buhari said at International Criminal Court

5 Important things president said at International Criminal Court

Here are 5 important things Buhari said during his visit to the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

5 Important things Buhari said at International Criminal Court play

President Muhammadu Buhari at the ICC, Hague, Netherlands

(Presidency)

President Muhammadu Buhari has been at the Hague, Netherlands, for the 20th anniversary celebration of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Buhari delivered a keynote address at the event. He was the only president invited for the ICC’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Nigeria’s Chile Eboe-Osuji is the President of the ICC.

Here are 5 points Buhari made during his address.

1. Buhari promised free and fair elections in 2019

The president said his administration “will do everything possible to ensure that Nigeria witnesses the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections in 2019."

2. The violence that followed the 2011 election won’t happen again

After Buhari lost the 2011 presidential election to the PDP backed Goodluck Jonathan, violence broke out in several northern States and hundreds lost their lives.

Buhari promised his audience at the ICC that the unrest of 2011 won't reoccur on his watch.

“Contrary to the tragic incidents that characterized the 2011 general elections in Nigeria which necessitated preliminary investigations by the International Criminal Court, I assure you that all hands are on deck to prevent any recurrence of such tragic incidents”, Buhari said.

3. Buhari wants the ICC to expand the reach of its accountability

The Nigerian president said “a strong and effective ICC can also act as a catalyst for other justice efforts, expanding the reach of accountability. These could include serious cases of corruption by state actors that severely compromise the development efforts of countries and throw citizens into greater poverty”.

4. Buhari congratulates President of the ICC who is Nigerian

Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji has been a judge of the ICC since 2012. He was elected President of the ICC on March 11, 2018.

During his remarks, Buhari described Eboe-Osuji as “a cherished son of Nigeria. Nigeria is very proud of you, Mr. President", Buhari added.

5. Buhari says Nigeria has been cooperating with the ICC

Buhari says Nigeria has demonstrated its confidence in the ICC with “full and transparent cooperation” on matters in which it is being advocated and in “several country statements at the sessions of the court”.

