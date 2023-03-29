ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari swears in Arase as PSC Chairman, 5 Board members of CCB

News Agency Of Nigeria

Arase, 65, who retired in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (from April 2015 to June 2016).

Arase Buhari (Vanguard)
Arase Buhari (Vanguard)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arase’s swearing-in preceded the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), came two months after the senate confirmed him as chairperson of the PSC.

Buhari had forwarded Arase’s name to the Senate for confirmation in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

He served in various capacities, including head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.

The president also swore-in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The affected members included, Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central) and Farouk Umar from Yobe (North East).

Others are Taofik Abdulsalam from Ondo (South West) and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).

The Council members also observed a moment of silence in honour of retired Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya, who died on Sunday.

Diya served as Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council under the Abacha regime.

News Agency Of Nigeria

