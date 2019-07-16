President Muhammadu Buhari has hit out at Nigerians he believes are unpatriotic for politicising isolated incidents of insecurity in the country.

Nigeria has been gripped by a wave of insecurity that has ravaged several parts of the country with at least 1000 killed and several others kidnapped for ransom.

Last week's high profile killing of Funke Fasoranti, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, has further brought the enormity of the problem bearing on the current government.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, wrote an open letter to Buhari on Monday, July 15, 2019 warning the president that the country is at a dangerous tipping point and urging him to quickly devise an inclusive way to end the crisis.

However, while addressing National Executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation at the State House on Tuesday, July 16, Buhari said he has made significant progress in securing the country from terrorists and bandits.

He said, "Let me use this medium to assure you that you would not be disappointed because this second term, I intend to renew efforts in securing the country, fighting corruption and strengthening the economy.

"Every country has security challenges, while we have made significant progress in fighting against terrorism, we acknowledge that there are new and emerging challenges of Kidnapping and banditry.

"I assure you that we will not relent in our efforts to secure the country from criminal activities.

"Those who politicize the isolated incidents of insecurity are not patriotic Nigerians."

Buhari expressed confidence that his administration will continue to use all available resources to protect the lives of all Nigerians.