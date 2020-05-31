Ahead of the expiration of the second phase of the eased lockdown, President Muhammadu Buhari has again met with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which was held inside the President’s official residence on Sunday, May 31, 2020, was meant to inform the president about efforts made so far to curtail the spread of the virus and to consider the next line of action.

Members of the team that met Buhari include Boss Mustapha, who doubles as the Chairman of the team and Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the committee’s coordinator, Sani Aliyu; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.