RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari prays for safety of dozens trapped under collapsed Ikoyi building

Authors:

Samson Toromade

President Buhari urges authorities to step up ongoing rescue efforts.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the latest building collapse in Lagos.

Recommended articles

A 21-Storey building under construction, located on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed around 3 pm on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Dozens of people were trapped under the rubble of the building when it collapsed and sent residents into panic.

President Buhari urged authorities to step up ongoing rescue efforts, and ensure those affected are provided with all necessary support.

"The President prays for God's intervention in the ongoing rescue operations," his spokesperson said in a statement late on Monday.

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]
Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA] Pulse Nigeria

At least four people have been rescued alive from under the rubble, but four have also been recovered dead, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, announced on Monday evening the owner of the building has already been arrested.

"He got an approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible.

"The materials he used, the reinforcement, are so terrible. He got approval for 15 floors but built 21," he said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the collapse that's another in a string of incidents that have plagued the state.

The governor, last month, launched a rebranded Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation to owners or developers of buildings that have satisfied the requirements for building construction.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari prays for safety of dozens trapped under collapsed Ikoyi building

Buhari prays for safety of dozens trapped under collapsed Ikoyi building

El-Rufai sad about latest bandit killings in Kaduna

El-Rufai sad about latest bandit killings in Kaduna

Sanwo-Olu orders investigation of Ikoyi building collapse

Sanwo-Olu orders investigation of Ikoyi building collapse

Ex-Governor Yari says reports he's leaving APC are 'lies from the pit of Lucifer'

Ex-Governor Yari says reports he's leaving APC are 'lies from the pit of Lucifer'

Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist

Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist

Kwara doctors commence 7-day warning strike

Kwara doctors commence 7-day warning strike

'We won't allow okada carry you,' Governor Abiodun warns unvaccinated Ogun residents

'We won't allow okada carry you,' Governor Abiodun warns unvaccinated Ogun residents

4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues

4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues

Army blames IPOB/ESN for arson, destruction in south-east

Army blames IPOB/ESN for arson, destruction in south-east

Trending

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]