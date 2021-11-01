Buhari prays for safety of dozens trapped under collapsed Ikoyi building

A 21-Storey building under construction, located on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed around 3 pm on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Dozens of people were trapped under the rubble of the building when it collapsed and sent residents into panic.

President Buhari urged authorities to step up ongoing rescue efforts, and ensure those affected are provided with all necessary support.

"The President prays for God's intervention in the ongoing rescue operations," his spokesperson said in a statement late on Monday.

Pulse Nigeria

At least four people have been rescued alive from under the rubble, but four have also been recovered dead, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, announced on Monday evening the owner of the building has already been arrested.

"He got an approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible.

"The materials he used, the reinforcement, are so terrible. He got approval for 15 floors but built 21," he said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the collapse that's another in a string of incidents that have plagued the state.